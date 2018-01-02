NSAs parley in Bangkok

PAKISTAN and India backdoor diplomacy in the past helped reduce tension between the two neighbouring countries and the recent ‘out-of-sight’ meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval at a neutral venue in Thai capital could possibly be seen in the context that both sides are working secretly to mend fences.

It was not the first meeting between the two NSAs in a third country. In December 2015, the two men, along with the two foreign secretaries had met in Bangkok, which was not revealed till after the meeting. That was followed, within days, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise stopover in Lahore to wish Mr Sharif on his birthday on December 25. According to reports, the latest Bangkok meeting remained very useful and one may expect that it may lead to restarting some sort of engagement at the diplomat level as well. Given the current challenges faced by the country, we indeed cannot afford tense situation both on our eastern and western borders. Therefore, it is in our own interest that we engage with the neighbouring countries to calm down the situation and address misunderstandings for the cause of greater peace and stability in the region. Though political opponents of the government tried to give a political colour to the meeting between Nasser Janjua and Nawaz Sharif and now Sharifs’ visit to Saudi Arabia but in the backdrop of Bangkok meeting, it is understandable that these activities had a diplomatic agenda and were aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the country at the external front. The visit of PML (N) top leadership to Riyadh, which enjoys good relations with Washington, we expect, will also prove to be fruitful in lowering tension between Islamabad and Washington. While Pakistan has genuine concerns on India’s growing presence in Afghanistan and its involvement in terror acts in the country, these Pak-India issues could only be addressed if both the sides meet face to face. Behind the scenes moves or backdoor diplomacy is the right course to build necessary trust for open engagements at the diplomatic levels. While the process must go on, the Indian side also needs to shun intransigence in order to take forward matters on a positive trajectory.

Related