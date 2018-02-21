NSA draws parallel between sufferings of people in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kashmir

Seminar on Genocide Against Humanity

Zubair Qureshi

The 1992 genocide of Khojaly reminds us that the world still has to go a long way to invest and preserve humanity.” This was stated by National Security Advisor Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua while addressing as Chief Guest a Seminar on “Crimes Against Humanity-Genocides and Ethnic Cleansing” that marked 100th anniversary of the massacre of Azerbaijanis (1918) and 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The seminar was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, and Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal.

A short video of the atrocities committed during the Khojaly genocide was also screened on the occasion. Gen Nasser was of the view that the sufferings of both the people of Kashmir and Azerbaijan were similar in nature. Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan share identical position on the Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir conflict. He stated that more than ever before, the soldiers of today have to learn to not be unethical. Kashmir is in a constant state of unrest because the state of India is committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir on a daily basis and is testament to how strategic and economic interests can overwhelm humanity. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on its remarkable progress across a wide spectrum in the past 25 years, which bears testament to the farsightedness of its leaders.

Ali Alizada gave a detailed overview of the Khojaly genocide and said that as with other such crimes, it can never be erased from history. He pointed out how the Kashmir issue also awaits justice and said that both the Khojaly and Kashmir issues should be solved in an amicable way in accordance with international laws. The past genocides and mass atrocities serve as a reminder as to what is at stake if the international community lets genocide happen again.

“All the tragedies that have befallen Azerbaijan in the 19th and 20th centuries, accompanied by the seizure of our land, have been different stages of a conscious policy of genocide and etnic cleansing systematically applied by the Armenians against the Azerbaijani people.