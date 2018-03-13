NRO stakeholders not to talk about honesty in politics: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD : State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said those talking about honesty in politics at this stage should review their past as they reached an agreement with former dictator through National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking on a point of order here in National Assembly, he said these elements are talking about rights of Balochistan as they did nothing from 2008-13 for the province during their tenures. The minister said that PML-N government wants to give rights to Balochistan because the bad governance by previous government from 2008-2013 damaged the situation there.

At present, he said that terrorism has been eliminated from Balochistan and schools are open now. He said that PML-N announced to support Mian Raza Rabbani for the slot of Chairmanship due to his ability.He is a man of dignity who ran the House in a good manner, he added.

Orignally published by NNI