NPT adopts multiple resolutions in annual meeting

The 10th annual General Council meeting of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT), led by Vice Chairman NPT Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad, held here on Saturday.The participants in the meeting discussed in detail objectives of the Trust as well as the prevailing issues confronting the nation by and large.

The meeting adopted a number of unanimous resolutions on the occasion. A resolution condemned the US decision of shifting its embassy to Jerusalem and indiscriminate firing by Israel army on unarmed Palestinians. It demanded the US government withdraw its controversial decision that has led to instability in Middle East. The resolution also extended full support to decision of recently held conference of 57 Islamic countries.—APP

Related