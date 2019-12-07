NPO trains students on cyber security

Islamabad

National Productivity Organization, Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan— a liaison office of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan has successfully organized a one-day training program on “ Cyber Safety & Networking.

More than 150 students from Jinnah Degree College of Commerce and Management Sciences and Institute of Professional Studies, Manshera participated in the session.

This course introduced students to the many different types of cybersafety. Students learned how to identify cybercriminal activity and learn how companies and law enforcement agencies are responding to the dangers these crimes present. Resource person has also covered following areas protecting information, safe device use, managing online risks, Keeping Safe Online and networking basics and fundamentals. Cybersecurity is the protection of internet-connected systems, including hardware, software and data, from cyberattacks. In a computing context, security comprises cybersecurity and physical security both are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers. —APP