The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on the importance of team building to enhance productivity on June 26 (Monday).

The objectives of the webinar include enhancing communication, developing trust and collaboration, strengthening problem-solving abilities and building stronger relationships, according to NPO document.

It would also highlight encouraging effective leadership, enhancing team productivity, adaptability and resilience, establishing a team charter, applying practical team-building techniques, and evaluating progress and continuous improvement.—APP