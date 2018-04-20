NPO, Serena Hotel demonstrate environmental best practices

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) hosted the APO-NPO Conference on Energy Efficiency and Conservation at the Serena Hotel. The conference shared the progress of the Green Productivity Campaign, an energy efficiency campaign attempts to address the current energy gap and global environmental challenges through the creation of demonstration companies.

The chief guest of the event was Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary for Industries & Production. Among other notable personalities who attended the event included Shinichi Honda First Secretary Embassy of Japan, Muhammad Ibrahim Shah Chairman Board of directors, Aziz Boolani CEO Serena Hotel, Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Khattak CEO NPO and Michel Galopin GM Serena Hotel.

With the Green Productivity Campaign, APO enhanced the capacities of Demonstration Companies in energy conservation and efficiency resulting in reductions in cost, changes in the mindset of employees and laying the groundwork for the formulation of an energy policy. Serena Hotels, along with Pakistan Engineering Company Limited (PECO) and Asian Food Industries Limited, selected to be the demonstration companies.

NPO in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and other national and international organizations developed the capacities of the demonstration companies to enhance resource efficiency, reduce per unit production cost and decrease CO2 emissions. As a result of the intervention, up to 10% saving potential has been identified and more than 800 technical staff has been trained through class room and/or shop floor trainings.

Serena Hotels is collaborating with NPO and APO to develop a case study on energy efficiency and conservation with the support of Japanese experts and the NPO Green Productivity Center. Experts from Japan led the program, sharing Japan’s energy-efficiency schemes, best practices and technologies there by contributing to sustainable development.

The demonstration companies will disseminate techniques for energy conservation to individual companies and encourages similar efforts by SMEs and public and private-sector organizations throughout the country.