NPO inaugurates int’l program on lean manufacturing for SMEs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries in collaboration with APO (Asian Productivity Organization) inaugurated a five-day International program on Training of Trainers in Lean Manufacturing for SMEs. Participants from 18 different countries are attending this International program. The objective of this workshop is to equip participants with techniques and tools of lean manufacturing which can be effectively adopted by SMEs.

This program will develop competent lean trainers who will be able to guide SMEs in improving their organizational performance through effective, innovative lean manufacturing methods leveraging practical approaches and supplementary smart technologies.

CEO NPO Abdul Ghaffar Khattak was the chief guest of the session. At inaugural session he said that development of SMEs has become vital to compete with international players.

He added that the success of any lean manufacturing program relies on the ability to change and this is where smaller businesses have the advantage.

Yasunobu Kakiuchi and Shaharum Ashaari are the two international experts of this five-day session. During their opening session they told the audience that to remain competitive in today’s globalised market, small and medium businesses know they need to be flexible and resilient. They also know they must constantly aim for better efficiency and higher quality in all that they do. And that’s what lean manufacturing is all about.

This training session will have a field trip to Silver lake Foods, Hattar where participants from 18 different countries will analyze the processes and will place their recommendations for waste elimination ideas.

The final objective of the workshop will be to develop competent lean trainers who will be able to guide SMEs in improving their organizational performance through effective, innovative lean manufacturing methods leveraging practical approaches and supplementary smart technologies.