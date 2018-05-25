NPMC takes strong notice of rising prices of essential commodities

Mohammad Arshad

While talking strong notice of consecutive rise in prices of essential commodities, the National Price Monitoring Committee, Thursday, desired that the provincial governments should be more vigilant in controlling prices. In this regard, district price control committees should play a pro-active role in checking the prices and see undue profiteering is not taking place.

National Price Monitoring Committee met here with Finance Secretary in the asked the Competition Commission of Pakistan to remain vigilant that no cartelization takes place. The Chair also emphasized for additional administrative measures that prices remain under control and that the coverage of sasta/itwar bazaars for the benefits of masses should be extended.