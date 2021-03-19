NPHS a gift for low paid peoples: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is the government’s gift for the low-income sections of the population.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal or political agenda, he wants to safeguard the interest of the nation and put Pakistan on the development path.

The world is also acknowledging Pakistan’s achievements on the economic front and Pakistan is gaining its lost glory in the world by successfully advancing in every field.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a tweet and statement on Friday said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to uplift the underprivileged.

Through the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the government is providing homes to the homeless and there is no doubt that owning a house is no less than a blessing for anyone and the government will use all its resources to make this initiative a success.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the major countries of the world, including the United States, suffered the worst economic crisis, but due to the successful strategy of the government of Pakistan, we not only managed to contain Coronavirus, but despite the economic challenges we provided 12000 rupees per family to 1 crore deserving families, adding that we will continue to provide relief to the masses.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said that ever since PTI came to power, there was talk of economic bankruptcy but the government through successful economic policies steered the country out of the economic crisis and overcame the current account deficit successfully.

Today, all the economic institutions of the world are also acknowledging the economic stability and development of Pakistan.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will reclaim its lost place in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.