NPC to hold annual gold medal award ceremony today

Staff Reporter

The annual Gold Medal Award ceremony of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) is being held today (Tuesday) at 10:15 AM at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, Islamabad.

Eminent nuclear scientist Mohsin-i-Pakistan, Dr AQ Khan will chair the ceremony while President AJK, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Adviser on National Security, Lt Gen Nasir Khan Janjua will be the chief guests.

The NPC Gold Medal Awards are being conferred upon 11 outstanding Pakistanis in recognition of their extra ordinary services and achievements in different areas such as education, literature, science & technology, sports, philanthropy, social welfare etc. This exclusive activity was initiated by NPC in 2006 with the basic idea to boast skills and talent of Pakistanis of all ages who have earned good name for Pakistan within the country or elsewhere by touching heights in their specific areas of work and interest.

A good number of members of civil society, academia, media, friends and relatives of the awardees will attend the event along with awardees coming from various cities.