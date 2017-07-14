NPC Summer Camp in full swing

Staff Reporter

The 12 day Summer Camp organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Islamabad with a view to provide healthy activities to the students during the summer vacations has entered into its final phase. This summer camp has been organized at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. 50 boys and girls from different schools of the twin cities and surroundings are participating in the camp.

On the 10th day on Thursday first lecture was on the topic of ‘Inter-personal skill’ followed by the lecture entitled as ‘Impact of TV frames on social life’.

Amongst the speakers for the summer camp included Dr. Naeem Ghani Chairman-NPC and Mian Muhammad Javed Senior Vice Chairman – NPC along with the members of the NPC executive committee namely Senator Razina Alam Khan, Fareedullah Khan, Dr. Ayyub Sabir and Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad.

NPC also kept the participants busy in entertaining competitions such as essay writing, poetry recitation, declamation contest and painting competition and quiz program.