NPC plays vital role in promoting Islam through Sufism

Fareena calls for engaging youth in healthy debate for a solution to Pakistan’s problems

ZUBAIR QURESHI

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, FareenaMazhar has lauded the efforts of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (Trust) in promoting the ideology of Pakistan among the people, particularly the youth.

The NPC, she said, can play a pivotal role by engaging the college and university students in healthy debates to find solutions to Pakistan’s burning issues in line with the Ideology of Pakistan, the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

She expressed these views during a visit to the NPC head office at the Aiwan-e-Quaid in Fatima Jinnah Park

She said on the occasion, “Our new generation should be briefed about the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.” NPC is doing that job quite well as it was a mission of the Founder Chairman of the NPC late Zahid Malik who worked hard all his life to inculcate in the youth the fundamental principles of Islam and the Ideology of Pakistan, she said.

She noted the establishment of the NPC reflected the vision and commitment of the late Zahid Malik and his aides.

The council she noted was set up with a higher goal of national importance and youth participation should be “a must” in all its programmes, seminars etc.

Seminars and debates promoting Islam’s message of Sufism can work wonders in ensuring peace and harmony in the society, she said.

The world, she said was facing multiple challenges and its salvation lies in peace and interfaith harmony. Later during a meeting, the Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary of the NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer GauharZahid Malik and members of the NPC executive committee briefed the Federal Secretary about the NPC’s work and achievements.

They also brought to her notice various administrative and financial issues being faced by the council. The participants of the meeting were also briefed with the help of slides and video footage of various publications and departments of the NPC and their performance.