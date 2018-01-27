NPC organizes dialogue on ‘Mother’s role in upbringing Child’

Zubair Qureshi

Love and affection for a child is somewhat natural in every mother, however, she must also be fully aware of the factors indispensable for the mental, physical and intellectual growth of the child. This is because without being aware of these very elements, a society cannot produce a capable future generation.

This was the gist of a lively discussion carried out by representatives of civil society in the monthly socio-literary dialogue ‘Nuqta-i-Nazar’ organized by the Nazria Pakistan Council (NPC) at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. The title of the monthly gathering was “Maa Ka Madrassa, Nau Nihaalon ki Awwaleen Tarbiat Gah.”

Presiding over the discussion, Dr. Naeem Ghani, Chairman NPC, viewed that a mother plays the pivotal role in a child’s upbringing. Besides, he said, importance of education and knowledge of Islamic values and motherhood as well as relations between parents and the social atmosphere in this regard cannot be overlooked. A mother cannot be expected to give her best until she is not provided with best of the environment and facilities to perform her duties efficiently, said he.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Senior Vice Chairman NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed emphasized grooming and training of mothers coming from the slum areas.

Among those who participated in the discussion included Khadija Izhar Khan, CEO – ECDNP, Educationists Dr. Afshan Huma, Ms. Saima Afzal, Ms. Tooba Saleem, Ms. Nazia Fayyaz, Mr. Imtiaz Ali and Mr. Muhammad Arshad, Journlaist Mr. Tazeen Akhtar, Social Activists Ms. Sadaf Raza and Mr. Abdul Rauf and Poets, Mr. Ziaud Din Naeem, Hafiz Noor Ahmad and Mr. Ali Qaswar Khaleeq. The speakers maintained that upbringing of a child was a joint duty of not only the parents but also that of the whole family with a particular view to provide the mother with best of respect dignity, safety, comfort and open armed endorsement of her services.

The members of the NPC executive committee including Senator Raziana Alam Khan, Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Prof Dr Basharat Jazbi, Mrs. Nargis Nasir, Mrs. Qama Aftab and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar also participated in the dialogue. They all were of the view that there was a dire need for the capacity building of the mothers so as to enable them to up bring their children in accordance with the need of the time. This way we can ensure a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan. Media Director of the NPC, Anjum Khaleeq moderated on the occasion.