NPC inculcating spirit of patriotism among youth: Izharul Haq

A poetic tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 143rd Birth Anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) as part of the weeklong celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s 143rd Birth Anniversary organized a Mushaira (poetic recital) titled “Nazr-e-Quaid” at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday. The event took place under the NPC monthly social literary forum Nukta-e-Nazr.

Eminent poets of the twin cities participated in the event and paid a befitting poetic tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Senior columnist and poet Muhammad Izharul Haq presided over the poetic recital while noted poet Ali Akbar Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, Vice Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed noted though off and on Aiwan-e-Quaid has been holding ceremonies to pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and his lieutenants—the leaders of the Pakistan Movement—yet after listening to the eminent poets, he felt a renewed commitment towards the cause of Pakistan and his love for Quaid-e-Azam had further enhanced. Poets and writers, he said are the assets of the nation and lead us with great ideas.

“I am so proud and pleased to see poets of all age group participating in the Mushaira and highlighting the struggle the great leader of the South Asia waged for a separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent,” said Mian Javed. Only those nations achieve greatness in the world that love and follow their leaders in letter and spirit, he said.

Muhammad Izharul Haq was of the view that NPC was doing a great job by promoting Ideology of Pakistan and by inculcating patriotism among the people particularly the youth. “NPC’s efforts to promote culture of responsible citizenry and love for Pakistan through such events are commendable,” said he. This is a way to inculcate spirit of love and patriotism not only in the participating poets and the audience present in the Aiwan-e-Quaid but also in those who later will read the news of the event.

Earlier, poets Tariq Naeem, Syed Mujtaba Haider Sherazi, Ayesha Masood, Mehboob Zafar, Abda Taqui, Ali Qaswar Khaliq, Tahira Andleeb, Rehman Hafiz, Wafa Chishti, Dr Wahid Akhtar, Ateeq Chishti, Aqeel Shah, Fail Nizami, Shaida Chishti, Farah Deeba and others presented their kalam and highlighted various facets of Quaid’s public and personal life and his epic struggle against the Hindus and the British. Director Media of NPC and a gifted poet too, Anjum Khaleeq conducted the proceedings of the recital.

