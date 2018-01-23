Nowshera tragedy

The other day, another tragedy took place with the three-year little innocent Madiha. She was sexually victimized by a beast in the form of a human being. Local people listened to Madiha crying but the beast had completed his work before any help could reach. Now he is in police custody. This type of incidents is neither surprising nor new. Cries of angel Zainab are still reverberating.

People, especially the children, are sexually harassed on a daily basis. It is not only the issue of one province, but it is the issue of Pakistan altogether. Perpetrators are roaming with freedom, no one dares to punish them. Our politicians condemn such types of incident but take no action. Law enforcement agencies are also doing very little. For how long our little flowers will continue to be deflowered. For God’s sake punish the perpetrators and set an example for others so that no one can dare to repeat the same.

MUHAMMAD ZUBAIR

Nizampur KP

Related