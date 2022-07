Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday, ahead of Hamza Shahbaz’s possible victory in the Punjab CM election, said that now the rules of the game will be the same for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that PML-N has not forgotten the treatment done to the party, adding that now the rules of the game will be the same for all, otherwise the PMLN will do it in a better way.