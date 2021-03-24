Now purchase Tesla vehicles with Bitcoin

US-based electric vehicles manufacturer Tesla has announced to accept Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency invented in 2008, as payment to buy its cars.

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin.”

“Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” he said, adding: “Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly”.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Musk further said that the service is currently available in the US and it will be extended to other countries later this year.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Click here to know how you can pay with Bitcoin.

In February, Musk’s firm disclosed its investment worth $1.5 billion while filing in a Securities and Exchange Commission.

The electric carmaker unveiled the investment ten days after its chief executive Elon Musk drove up the cryptocurrency’s price by adding a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page.

Musk removed the tag from his Twitter bio a few days later but has continued talking up bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in particular, dogecoin, to his 46 million Twitter followers.

