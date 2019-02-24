Now or never

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

For peace and political settlement in Afghanistan high profile scheduled meeting of Afghan Taliban and America could not be held on February 18 in Islamabad. Prior to this meeting Afghan Taliban knowing that few of their leaders are still in US custody and facing US and UN travel sanctions tactfully announced their names for negotiations with America. Taliban made this move to get these arrested Taliban companions released and sanctions lifted. Most of already released Taliban leaders are still facing travel sanctions. Among the named of Taliban leaders for talks with the US, a few are still in custody that is why meeting in Islamabad could not be held.

Well before this meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met American special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmey Khalilzad in Germany and asked him that Afghan Taliban should be stopped to travel to Pakistan because they are facing UN sanctions. In case Taliban travel to Pakistan for the meeting he (Ashraf Ghani) would suspend diplomatic relationship with Pakistan and invite Balouch separatist movement leaders to Afghanistan for meeting and also visit India for further “actions”. Zalmey Khalilzad played non diplomatic role at this stage and very unwisely passed on Ghani’s these threats to government of Pakistan which was already busy in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visit to Islamabad.

Zalmey Khalilzad being American envoy should has passed on these peace sabotaging threats to American government not to Pakistan. At this particular moment diplomatic capabilities and deliverance of Zalmey Khalilzad be evaluated because he couldn’t understand direction and handling of this sensitive issue. Being US envoy he even couldn’t perceive and decide where to pass on Ashraf Ghani’s threats. He should have passed on these threats to American government not to Pakistan. During the talks Afghan government also made serious blunder by writing UN on the movement of Afghan Taliban to any country. The way Ashraf Ghani and Taliban are moving ahead is fatal for Afghan peace. All the stakeholders need to be patient and tolerant for high objectives of peace, prosperity and stability of the country.

Besides US and UN sanctions Taliban leaders were allowed to negotiate with America in Doha and Moscow but not in Islamabad. Why Ashraf Ghani did not raise his objection of sanctions on Taliban – US talks in Doha and Moscow? Why America and UN didn’t keep this factor in view at the commencement of talks and gave importance to Ghani’s objections for Islamabad negotiations only? Why US and UN didn’t lift sanctions timely even after being raised? It reflects that all the stakeholders are negotiating without comprehensive coordination and homework.

It is a test case of foresight, wisdom and seriousness of America, Pakistan, Afghan government and Afghan Taliban. This American attitude about the agreed release of Afghan Taliban companions has disappointed Taliban top leadership. Showing goodwill gestures and seriousness of the matter, US and UN should have lifted sanctions on Afghan Taliban to make peace talks successful. On one hand America is negotiating with Afghan Taliban to resolve Afghan issue acknowledging their (Taliban) political position and on the other hand both US and UN are not lifting sanctions on Taliban arrested leaders considering them terrorists. These US and UN dual standards will complicate Afghan peace efforts. For seventeen years America has remained on one extreme by supporting Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani against Taliban and now it is on the other side i.e Taliban. Taliban are not ready to negotiate with Ashraf Ghani government because they believe that sooner they will be ruling Afghanistan and need not negotiate with outgoing very week Ashraf Ghani government.

Afghan peace if achieved will be the result of collective efforts of all the stakeholders. For long term peace and stability different Afghan political parties will have to resolve Afghan issue amicably. All the Afghan and international stakeholders need to keep in view that Afghanistan should not be land of proxies any longer. If American five military bases remained operational in Hirat, Kandhar, Shorabic, Bagram and Mazar e Sharif after withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan countries like India, Iran, Saudia Arabia and Pakistan will continue their proxies there. In presence of these proxies peace and political stability will remain dream in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is only possible when Afghan stakeholders develop consensus on this prime national issue. Divided and power lust Afghans can’t bring peace and prosperity in their country.

Confidence building is the main factor in the success of Taliban US bilateral relationship and talks. After reaching this level on peace issue America and Afghanistan should take care of the matters seriously. For them it is now or never like situation. Any mishandling from either side in this regard will be very unfortunate. This peace process should move ahead smoothly and successfully. All the stakeholders need to honor the agreed matters to reach ultimate peace in Afghanistan. No one can afford failure or derailment of these long awaited tiresome talks. It has already taken seventeen long years to reach this stage. Once derailed may push the whole of the peace process years back. It is in the best interest of all the stakeholders to honor the agreed matters, maintain confidence and reach destination of peace.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp