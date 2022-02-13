Now a private college in Rajasthan asks girl students to leave hijab at home

After Karnataka, Muslim students are being asked to attend their classes without hijab in Rajasthan. Some Muslim families in Jaipur, the capital of Ra-jasthan, said a private college in the district is ask-ing their wards to attend classes without their heads covered.

Jitendra Singh, a police officer in the area, was quoted by a news report confirming that the college administration told Muslim girls to leave their hijab at home and attend classes in the college uniform. The girls reported the matter to their parents who, in turn, raised the issue with the college.

The police, upon receiving a tip-off about the incident, reached the college to pacify the situation. Earlier, in Karnataka, a number of colleges clamped the ban on hijab at the instance of some Hindu stu-dents. Following the ban, Muslim girls in hijab mounted a defiant resistance holding demonstrations outside their respective colleges even as they moved the state high court.

The issue drew widespread attention with political leaders and activists coming out in support of the aggrieved girls.

The Hindu students, who raised objection to the hijab display inside the colleges, had held out an ultimatum to the college authorities that if Muslim girls were allowed to cover their heads in the col-lege premises.—INP