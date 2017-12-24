Novogratz halts Hedge fund

Virginia

Michael Novogratz, the former macro manager who’s turned into one of the biggest champions of bitcoin, shelved plans to start a cryptocurrency hedge fund and predicted that the digital money may extend its plunge to $8,000. “We didn’t like market conditions and we wanted to re-evaluate what we’re doing,” Novogratz said Friday in a phone interview. “I look pretty smart pressing the pause button right now.” Novogratz, 53, said he told potential investors last week that he changed his mind, two days before his Galaxy Digital Assets Fund was due to start on Dec. 15. Novogratz cited a growing number of hurdles, including the prospect of buying bitcoin or ether for clients, while simultaneously selling crypto investments in his personal account. “I didn’t want to have to deal with the schizophrenic emotional side of it,” Novogratz said. “There are just so many conflicts in that business. It was going to be more complicated than I wanted.” Bitcoin has slumped as much as 42 percent in the past four days, the biggest decline over such a span since 2013.—Agencies