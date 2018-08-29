Novo Nordisk launches new insulin

World leader in Diabetes care, Novo Nordisk Pakistan launched a New Generation Insulin for the treatment of diabetes. The launch took place at a press conference held at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore on 28 August.

During the event, RashedRafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager, Novo Nordisk Pakistan said that the organization holds a legacy of more than 90 years of innovation in diabetes care. “Keeping up with our core value of patient centricity, we are now introducing another innovative product in Pakistan. Along with offering a lower risk of Hypoglycemia as a key benefit, the new product will bring ease in the lives of people with diabetes”.

WasimAkram, Brand Ambassador for Changing Diabetes® in Pakistan stressed on the importance of right treatment and the role of the healthcare professional to enable the patient to live a healthy life.

Speaking to the media, Dr Abbas Raza, who is a renowned expert in the field of diabetes, said that “this new product will allow for flexibility in the timing of insulin administration. This is first co-formulation of basal insulin having ultra-long duration of action and mealtime insulin in one pen bringing convenience to the patient”.—APP

