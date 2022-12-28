November FCA: K-Electric to return Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023

Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday allowed K-Electric to refund Rs7.43 per unit in electricity bills for January of 2023 on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

K-Electric had filed a petition with NEPRA to reduce the power tariff by Rs. 7.04/KWh on account of the FCA for November 2022.

A public hearing was carried out on Tuesday, which was chaired by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqui. After perusal of the information provided, the regulatory authority said that the FCA would amount to Rs7.43 per unit.

This would be the fifth month in a row since July 2022 the regulator has directed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges.

DISCOs allowed to hike Rs0.1938/unit

On the other hand, the regulatory authority allowed ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to increase Rs0.1857 per unit under the FCA. The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPAG) had requested for an increase of Rs0.1938 hike.

According to NEPRA, the FCA will be applicable for one month only. It will be applicable to all customers of Discos and K-Electric except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations. The authority will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.