Novel ‘Saasa’ launched at RAC

Rawalpindi

The novel ‘Saasa’ is a tale of widening civilization and economic divides is the first tremendous effort of young writer Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti.

It was appraised by the speakers of book launching ceremony which was organized under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council at its Adabi Baikthak aim to promote literary activities in the area and to provide platform to young writers and artists for exploring their hidden qualities. The ceremony was presided over by Pride of Performance Short Story writer Muhammad Hameed Shahid and Director Judicial Academy and famous intellectual Hafeez Khan was chief guest. Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad was guest of honor while the ceremony was anchored by Dr Sadia Kamal.

The launching ceremony of novel Saasa by Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti was attended by large number of intellectuals, students and people from different walk of life. Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti is Head of English Language Department International Islamic University Islamabad. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed in his welcome address congratulated to Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti and said that the novel has been comprised on three periods which has its own history and civilization. “The search for love is the main theme of the novel but way of search is different from each other”, he added.—INP

