Novak, wife test negative

News Desk

Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease. The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organised in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, a statement by his media team said.