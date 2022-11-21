Novak Djokovic looked every bit of his best self as he battled past Casper Ruud to win the season-ending ATP Finals for a sixth time equalling Roger Federer’s record for most titles won in the event.

The Serb’s 7-5 6-3 victory over the US Open finalist also helped him collect the biggest check in tennis history worth $4,740,300 after going undefeated in the tournament.

Ruud, who has enjoyed a breakthrough year, managed to keep his own against the 21-time-grandslam winner but handed the break at the end of the first set after two costly errors.

Djokovic rolled on from there like a boulder going downhill, finding his range with his forehand and breaking the Norwegian in the fourth game of the second set.

Ruud managed to keep fighting by exchanging a 36-stroke penultimate rally but Djokovic proved to be a step ahead once again.

The 35-year-old sealed the contest with an ace to win his first season-ending crown since 2015 in front of a vociferous crowd in Turin.

Winning the ATP Finals gives Novak Djokovic redoubtable momentum heading into next season.

The Serb did not get to defend his Australian and US Open titles but will be back on a revenge tour in January at the first grandslam of the year.