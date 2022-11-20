Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will face each other in the summit clash of the ATP Finals after easing past Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev respectively in Turin.

Djokovic, looking to tie Roger Federer’s record of the most ATP Finals won, overcame Frtiz 7-6(5) 7-6(6) in a competitive semifinal.

Fritz, having gotten the better of Rafael Nadal and Canda’s Felix Auger-Aliassime already in the tournament, fired several aces past the 21-time grandslam champion but could not hang with Djokovic in crucial moments of the game.

The Serb used every ounce of his experience to limit his unforced errors winning both tiebreaks to get to within a single win of Federer’s record of 6 ATP Finals trophies.

If Djokovic wins the final, he will claim the biggest prize in tennis history, cashing in $4,740,300 for lifting the tournament trophy undefeated.

Casper Ruud is the only one who can prevent Djokovic from winning the ATP Finals after the 23-year-old Norwegian continued his breakthrough year with a 6-2,6-4 win over Andrey Rublev.

Just like in his previous match against Stefanos Tsitispas, Rublev let the frustration get the better of him with the hot-headed Russian taking it out on his bench after being broken for the second time in the opening set.

Ruud broke the Russian again to open the second stanza before winning the next three games. However, Rublev fought back to get one break back but was unable to prevent the inevitable.

Djokovic and Ruud will face off in the final tonight.