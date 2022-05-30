Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium to seal their return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

The game’s only goal was scored in the 43rd minute when Huddersfield’s defender Levi Colwill deflected a James Garner shot into his own net.

Steve Cooper’s side dominated the first half and held on the rest of the way with Huddersfield rarely threatening their goal.

Forest broke the deadlock at the end of a tense first half as James Garner curled in a cross toward midfielder Ryan Yates which Colwill turned into his own net.

The only scare for Forest came when Harry Toffolo went down in the box under a challenge from Jack Colback but referee Jon Moss booked the Huddersfield wing-back for simulation.

Forest, who had beaten Sheffield United to reach the playoff final, were English champions in 1978 under Brian Clough and went on to win the European Cup in 1979 and 1980.

It was a fairytale ending for the East Midlands side who had an awful start to the season, sacking manager Chris Hughton when they were bottom of the league after taking just one point from their opening seven games.

But former Swansea City manager Cooper took charge and transformed the campaign, leading Forest to a fourth-place finish just two points behind third-placed Huddersfield.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will spend another season in the Championship having been relegated from the Premier League in 2019 after two seasons in the top division and had finished 18th and 20th in the past two campaigns.

Nottingham Forest were relegated from the top flight in 1999 but now joins Bournemouth and Fulham in returning to the Premier League.