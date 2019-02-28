Notorious criminals gang busted

Rahim Yar Khan

The police busted a notorious criminal gang, also held a facilitator and recovered arms, looted valuables during an operation here on Wednesday. Taking notice of surge in crimes, DPO Umer Salamat gave task to SPs Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, DSP Liaqatpur Ghulam Dastagir, SHO Liaqatpur Inspector Malik Muhammad Aslam Sabir and CIA Officer Safdar Iqbal Sindhu to trace and arrest the culprits.

The police through hard work and committed efforts traced and busted four member notorious gang involved in robberies and killing man upon resistance during a raid in Allahabad, Pakka Laran, Rahim Yar Khan. The police also arrested a facilitator of the gang.

The detainees included four members of the gang identified as Abdul Khaliq Gopang, head of gang, Rashid Arian, Sajjad Awan, Hafeez Moundha and their facilitator Abdul Malik Bagwani. The police recovered three pistols, a repeater used in crimes, dozens of rounds and looted valuables worth 4,65,000 rupees from possession of the detainees. The recovered arms and valuables were confiscated and the detainees were investigation after registering a case against them.—INP

