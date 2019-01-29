Notorious criminal gang busted

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police busted a notorious criminal gang also involved in murder of a police constable, others and recovered arms, ammunition and other valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan taking notice of murder of policeman constable Waseem Ziyad during his attempt to foil dacoity on December 31, 2018 in sector I-8/3 and three others constituted a special team headed by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Shamas Akbar, Su-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sajid Ali, Tauqeer Shah, Hamid Shah, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Aadil, Badar Shafique, Shaheen Iqbal and others.

The police team made all out efforts and apprehended the gang involved in murder, dacoity and street crimes. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Ijaz Khan alias Lala, Shah Fahad s/o Ameer Muhammad, Ehtasham alias Choochi, s/o Muhammad Asghar, Ismail s/o Khan Gul, Ghazi Shah alias Boxer s/o Gul Saeed and Shahab Shah alias Akbar s/o Sajid Shah.

