Notification for appointment of administrators in Punjab issued

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday issued gazette notification for appointment of administrators in Punjab. Governor Rehman gave orders to issue gazette notification after the approval of cabinet committee.

The administrators have been restored under the Local Government Act, 2022. All the powers of the local government departments have been entrusted to the bureaucracy.

The commissioner will be the head of 11 metropolitan corpora tions of the province. The deputy commissioners will be the heads of 11 district councils of the semi-urban areas.

The deputy commissioners will also be the chiefs of 30 district councils of the rural areas. The heads of union councils will be the respective assistant directors of local governments. The gazette notification of new administrators to run the local government system has been issued.