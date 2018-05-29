Notification declaring Rao Anwar’s house subj-jail challenged in SHC

KARACHI : Sindh government’s decision to declare former SSP Rao Anwar’s, prime accused in the Naqeebullah encounter case, house as sub-jail has been challenged in the Sindh High Court by the victim’s father on Tuesday.

In a petition filed through his counsel Faisal Siddiqui, Muhammad Khan stressed that the treatment extended to Anwar by allowing “detention in the court of his own home declared as a sub-jail is a simple continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to an alleged terrorist.”

Referring to the move taken by Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on the basis of “life threats” meted out to the former police official, the petition highlighted that the trial court had no prior information of Anwar being remanded at his own house instead of the Central Jail.

“Till today no document like the impugned notification has been produced before the trial court to show his [Anwar] house has been declared as a sub-jail where he is comfortably residing.”

The petition observed that the notification was issued on the same day when the prime suspect was sent to judicial custody. “Such remarkable speed clearly indicates malafide intent,” it read. It further implies that the notification “must have been pre-dated”.

The victim’s father has accused Sindh government of nepotism and favouritism by declaring an undertrial prisoner’s house as sub-jail.

The petition asks high court to declare Sindh government’s notification unconstitutional with no legal effect and permanently restrain respondents, including provincial government, Sindh Police and Anwar, from taking or pursuing any action on the basis of the said notification.