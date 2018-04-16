Notices issued to end commercial activities in residential areas

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 1170 final notices to the rules violators to end un-authorized and illegal commercial activities from residential areas. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the notices on illegal commercial activities were issued to schools/colleges, Saloons, Clinics/Hospitals and others involved in commercial activities in residential areas.

He said, the board had decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and the buildings being used illegally for commercial purposes would be sealed.

Earlier, RCB had given Mar 31 deadline to end commercial activities in all residential areas.

Now, final notices have been issued and soon the grand operation against the rules violators would be started, he added.

He clarified that commercial activities in Cantonment residential areas would not be allowed.

The spokesman informed that RCB had canceled lease of 12 plots in Westridge area where illegal commercial buildings were erected to set up private schools, colleges and other educational institutions violating the rules.—APP