Notices issued to Rao Anwar, officials for probe

‘Fake’ encounters

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh High Court on Monday accepted a petition asking for a probe into the alleged ‘fake’ police encounters carried out by former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The high court issued notices to Anwar, Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja and Home Secretary Sohail Anwar Siyal along with other high ranking officials to appear before the court on February 20.

Anwar, who is under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud, earlier failed to appear before the Sindh IGP and the National Commission for Human Rights.

A day earlier, a notification was issued by SP Investigation East Abid Qaimkhani summoning the beleaguered Anwar to appear before the IG and the Commission at 10:30am on Monday.

High-ranking police officials had arrived at the Central Police Office and waited for Anwar and four other officials who had been summoned. However, as the time given passed without any sign of Anwar or the other four, IGP Khowaja and the police officials left the office.

Deputy Inspector General East Sultan Khawaja on Monday said no evidence has been found of Naqeebullah being a criminal.

Addressing a media briefing in Karachi, DIG Khawaja said there was no evidence found that supports Naqeeb was a terrorist. He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been unable to find any proof stating Naqeeb carried out criminal activities.

Authorities assured they will take the case forward in a transparent way based on the statement given by Naqeeb’s family.

During the briefing, investigation committee member Sultan questioned who picked Naqeeb up and the police wants to know on what basis did they pick him up. “We want to know Rao Anwar and his team’s prerogative but his phone is turned off.”

Further, DIG Khawaja raised questions over the suicide attack on Rao Anwar, stating that the situation looks questionable. He said in a suicide attack the attacker does not die of being burnt and this has to be investigated deeply.

Meanwhile, the family of deceased Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in police encounter few days ago in Karachi, reached Karachi amid stringent security arrangements on Monday.

Naqeeb’s parents will register the case of his son killing against the Rao Anwar and his team. On the other hand a camp has been set up for the parents of the Naqeebullah where a jirga will be conducted.

The head of police team who allegedly conducted the encounter in which Naqeebullah killed, Rao Anwar suddenly disappeared and his cell number was not working while his home was locked.