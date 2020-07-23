Notices issued in plea against hike in milk price

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Sindh chief secretary, Dairy Farmers Association Karachi (DFAK) president and other parties over a plea challenging the increase in milk prices. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Khadim Hussain M Shiekh and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, was hearing the plea. The petitioner, Muhammad Miskeen, informed the court that he has been threatened by DFAK and other elements for filing the plea against them. He claimed that he had filed the petition for the benefit of retailers and people.The petitioner requested the court to provide him security. The court issued notices to Sindh CS, DFAK president and other parties and sought replies from them on August 6. Meanwhile, the SHC accepted the request to conduct the immediate hearings of a plea filed against the establishment of cattle markets in Karachi. Petitioner Advocate ShehzadRaheem maintained that the court had declared cattle markets inside the city illegal but they were being established in Lyari and other areas of the city.