Notices issued to food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 15 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions while 17 food samples were collected from different restaurants, hotels and other fast food points.

According to Chief Inspector, Incharge Food Branch, RCB, Waris Bhatti total 17 food samples were collected which were sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to over Rs120,000 were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.

He said a team imposed fines on food outlets including stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition. Raids on food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.—APP