Notices issued to food outlets, 65 sealed

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 1037 notices to food outlets during 2017 while 65 restaurants, kitchens of bakeries, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to Chief Inspector, Incharge Food Branch, RCB, Waris Bhatti total 6008 food samples were collected during last year which were sent to lab for quality test while over Rs4.9 million fines were also imposed on rules violators.

5190 reports of the food samples were received while 1721 samples’ reports revealed that the food items were unhealthy as ingredients were substandard.

The cases of substandard food items were sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines amounting to over two million rupees in 681 cases.

He informed that 1040 cases were still under process. Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr. Saima Shah conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items whereas on various violations over Rs 2.4 million fines were imposed.—APP