Nothing found against Nawaz in six months: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that nothing has been found against Nawaz Sharif in the ongoing corruption cases in the past six months.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s social media convention in Faisalabad.

The social media workers’ convention of the PML-N was held at Dhobi Ghat Ground of Faisalabad, for which extensive preparations were made.

Maryam, referring to the National Accountability Bureau’s references against the former prime minister, said that the deadline for the probe body has expired.

“If you couldn’t find anything in six months then what will you find in two months?” said the former first daughter.

Maryam mocked that if the Joint Investigation Team’s ‘jewels’ (members) failed to find anything then how come the NAB officials will have any success in this regard.

While criticizing the judiciary, Maryam Nawaz said that suo moto was taken against those who rescinded dual nationality.

“Those who had to give a verdict, before passing judgment, starting using words such as don, mafia, godfather,” said Maryam.

“If the decisions are based on grudges and injustice, then how will they be respected,” said the former first daughter. She said that the respect for judiciary does not stem from intimidation, adding that voice will be raised against decisions based on injustice.

“One after another sentence is being given, even dismissed from prime ministership,” said Maryam Nawaz. “They weren’t at ease even after dismissing from the post,” remarked Maryam, adding that the election symbol of the lion was also taken away.

Maryam said that despite all of this the PML-N still emerged victorious in the Senate polls. She said that the party despite losing its president and identity bounced back stronger, emerging as the biggest party in the Senate.

After being presented with gold crowns in Sheikhupura and Sargodha, Maryam Nawaz received a gold necklace in Faisalabad.

The trend of presenting the former first daughter with gold ornaments has recently started by people in different districts of Punjab.

In Sargodha, she was presented with a 20-tola gold crown by Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed as a gift from people of the city on February 24. However, Maryam said she would donate the crown to an organisation working for orphans.

Prior to that, on February 18, traders of Sheikhupura gifted a crown to the former prime minister’s daughter. The ornament was said to be worth approximately Rs1.3 million. On Feb 16 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maryam addressed the party’s first social media convention.