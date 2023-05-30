Nothing can reduce love of Imran from people’s hearts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Zulfi Bukhari said that a few anti-Imran Khan’s posters and walls made with tax payers’ money would not server their purpose, as they did not know that every road, every city, every village of Pakistan has now become ‘Imran Khan Wall’.

PTI senior leader, while sharing a video on his twitter handle of an artist drawing PTI Chairman Imran Khan picture on a roadside wall, said that a few posters and walls made with tax payers’ money would have not the desired result unfortunately. “If anything it came across childish and desperate. From Imran Khan to the entire PTI have condoned May 9’s attacks.—INP