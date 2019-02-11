Nothing can be alternative of science, technology: Ajmal

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that importance of science and technology cannot be ignored as there is no alternate for science and technology while it can be the alternative of everything.

He was addressing a conference cum expo organized by Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research Labs on “Higher Education in Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan”. The objective to organize this conference cum expo was to provide a interdisciplinary platform for all stakeholders of society like academia, industry, policy makers, leadership and social sector representatives to discuss and present the most recent innovations, trends and concerns pertinent to higher education.

Ajmal Cheema stressed that all developed countries have achieved their current status due to science and technology; therefore, it is the need of time to divert all attentions towards this field. He said that universities should include entrepreneurship in curriculum or initiate a separate course of it.

Chairman Standing Committee for Science and Technology, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Federal Secretary for Science and Technology and others also attended the conference. Later, Minister Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Science and Technology expo was also inaugurated the expo.—INP

