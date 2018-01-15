Nothing adverse in records against IOK youth arrested in Delhi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, there is nothing adverse in police records in Kashmir against a Srinagar-based businessman, Bilal Ahmad Kawa who was arrested by Delhi police in connection with a 17-year old case of Red Fort attack.

SP Srinagar Sajjad Ahmad Shah told media that there was nothing against Kawa in our records. “His residence comes in the jurisdiction of police station M R Ganj and there is nothing adverse against him.” He said that they have submitted a report to their high-ups. “ADGP Muneer Ahmad Khan has even facilitated meeting of the family with Kawa,” Shah added.

Police officials in Srinagar said they knew nothing about Kawa being a ‘proclaimed offender.’ “We never received any communication or documentation of Kawa being an offender.”

On 22 December 2000, three Indian troops were killed in firing at Red Fort. While 11 people were convicted in the case, security agencies claim that “Kawa was absconding.” Kawa, a resident of Ali Kadal in Old City, police said, owns a house near Sadar Bazar, New Delhi. “He is running leather business in New Delhi and used to visit the city,” police said.

Kawa was 13-year old when the Red Fort attack took place. His family on Friday said that Kawa was carrying household and food items when he was picked up by the police at IGI Airport New Delhi. “The claims of police that my son was planning an attack on January 26 are all fake and fabricated. After his arrest, police told us that he will be released and asked us not to tell anyone about his arrest. But then they released the news in the media,’ the family said. “His house is located near a CRPF camp in old Srinagar. How come they didn’t arrest him if he was absconding,’’ they said.

Meanwhile, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of Bilal Ahmed Kawa by Delhi police. The Hurriyat spokesman said, “Bilal is an innocent trader and often travels to Delhi for his business purposes.” The statement said, “It has been observed since long that the police often resort to harassment of Kashmiri businessmen, students, traders in various states of India which seems to be a well-planned conspiracy of the Government of India to label Kashmiris as suspects and then frame them in fake and false cases.”—KMS