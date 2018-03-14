Noted lawyer Jahangiri appointed Advocate General for Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

President Mamnoon Hussain has appointed senior lawyer and Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as the new advocate general for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Ministry of interior has issued a notification in this regard.

Jahangiri is appointed Advocated General (AG) for ICT after his predecessor AG Mian Abdur Rauf resigned from the post earlier this month.

Tariq Jahangiri will also serve as ex-officio Chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC). As per procedure, Ministry of Interior formulates a proposal for the appointment of AG with names and credentials of different candidates. The proposal is then forwarded to the Ministry of Law for scrutiny and then names are forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office that after recommends the name to the President of Pakistan. President of Pakistan upon the said recommendation, makes the final approval and Ministry of Interior issues notification.

Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has also served as Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Deputy Attorney General for Islamabad High Court and was also elected President Islamabad High Court Bar Association.