Not working on any political agenda: Caretaker CM Punjab

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday said that his top priority was to make elections free and fair.

According to the details, caretaker CM Punjab, Dr Hasan Askari while talking to the newsmen after visiting the national poet Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore today stressed that interim governments must provide equal opportunities to all parties, “Aliens” is a politically motivated term, added the caretaker CM.

“It is the responsibility of the interim governments to facilitate the election process,” he said.

Speaking about objections to his appointment as the caretaker chief minister, Askari said that the reservations will be addressed through the performance of the interim government.

Answering a question about the interim Punjab cabinet, Askari announced that he will have a ‘small and unbiased’ cabinet.