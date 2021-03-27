Not wearing mask may lead to six-month jail term in Lahore

Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman announced stringent measures, including jail terms, to implement face mask rule at public places as third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Talking to media, he said that police have been directed to register cases against violators, adding that such people will also be put behind the bars.

The commissioner said that the violators could face up to six-month jail term, adding that steps are being taken to save people from the virus.

At least 67 people have lost their lives due to the raging third wave of the coronavirus while infection while 4,468 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC data.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of the virus attack forcing commercial and educational activities to be restricted.

The National Command and Operation Centre has scheduled a special session today to discuss the necessary additional measures to contain the third wave of coronavirus in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar will chair the session with Chief Ministers and commissioners of both provinces via video link. The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the rising trend of the third wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate has soared above 10 percent in metropolitan cities.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,158 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 649,824. In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,137 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 virus while the total recoveries stand at 593,282. The total count of active cases is 42,384 and the positivity rate stands at 10.09 percent.