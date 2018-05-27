Not to come into power with any direction, but supports of masses: Ch. Sarwar

LAHORE : Provincial leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) will have to bow before rule of law and bring back looted wealth.

He was addressing “Young Pakistani” workers convention hosted by PTI leader Atif Chaudhry in Lahore on Sunday. Central and provincial leaders of PTI were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar claimed that the people on July 25, 2018 will decide in favor of PTI and Imran Khan will become Prime Minister of Pakistan. He made it clear that we will not come into power with any direction, but support of people of Pakistan. The reason of dismemberment of PMLN is their corruption and looting, he said and added that anyone who wants to serve the nation is not ready to furthermore support PML-N.

He said, “They have accumulated queue of corruption scandals. People will set example out of these people who looted national wealth in general elections.”

Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar said, PTI has always done politics of ideology and principles due to which people of Pakistan are standing by Imran Khan.

To a question, the PTI leader said that unbiased person must be interim Prime Minister and interim Chief Minister. It’s responsibility of election commission to hold free and fair elections in country, he said adding that entire nation has kept eyes on general elections.

Ch. Sarwar said, “People of Pakistan will announce verdict in favor of Imran Khan and he will become Prime Minister of Pakistan. It’s welcoming that PML-N leadership has vowed to submit them before law, but they will have to bring looted wealth back.”