Not Taliban, internal elements attacked Haroon: Ghulam Bilour

PESHAWAR : Senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has alleged that no Taliban but internal elements are involved in attack on corner meeting of his nephew Haroon Bilour.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Sunday, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour said that the elements who were benefitted of the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour was behind the Yakatoot tragedy.

We have solid proofs of involvement of local elements in attack on the ANP leader, he claimed.

He said that the rivals of ANP should give up their misconception that they can harass his party through such attacks and it will not flee from contesting the general election.

ANP will actively participate in the general election and will win with clear majority, he added.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that the ANP will continue to fight anti-state elements and will not surrender at any cost.

