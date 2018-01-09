Not a single penny of corruption proven against us, claims Nawaz Sharif

CHAKWAL : The ex-PM Nawaz Sharif claimed on Monday that not a single penny of corruption has been proven against him and their rule during the past 4 years.

Talking to memorial reference of Chaudhry Liaquat Ali in Chakwal today, he reaffirmed his stance on the Supreme Court verdict to disqualify him by saying that the Iqama was reasoned for his ouster while the case filed in the top court was regarding the Panama Papers offshore accounts.

He recalled how his family was not allowed to visit Pakistan for seven years.

Nawaz Sharif said the ruling PML-N government served the nation by eliminating power outages and terrorism.

“My ouster became the reason of chaos in the country,” he stated. He criticised the top court’s verdict saying such decisions make escalate the tensions inside the country.

The ousted premier voiced concerns on the law and order situation in the country, adding that only the people should decide how the country should be run. “Our vision is to build roads and motorways,” he said.

He directed the party workers to stand up against injustice, warning that the public mandate should not be crushed beneath the feet.

