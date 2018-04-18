Not sanctity of vote but ‘protection of notes’ narrative of PML-N

Lahore

Member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has alleged that the real narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is “Protection of Notes” and not the sanctity of votes but their plans will be failed. He stated this while taking to PTI Deputy Secretary General Farrukh Habib, Central Secretary Publicity Waseem Chaudhry, PTI member Punjab Assembly Sheikh Khurram, Central leader Amir Rehman, Asad Muazzam and Syed Sajjad Haider Shah who called on him here on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that unbiased governments in the provinces and centre, will ensure transparent general elections. People who attacked Supreme Court cannot be well wishers of nation and democracy; he said adding that PTI war for change will be successful. He said that chairman PTI Imran Khan will give first 100 days agenda on April 29, that will give detailed solutions of national problems.

PTI Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar alleged that the PML-N is fighting to secure individual interest but the time of its accountability has come and hue and cry will not save them from accountability. They will have to be answerable for looted wealth, he maintained. He said that people support PTI and it will formulate national government after success in upcoming general elections. Rulers have made habit of criticizing judiciary and NAB, but they will have to accept rule of law otherwise problems will be accentuated for them, he added. —INP