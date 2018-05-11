Not received any summon from SC yet: Spox PM House

ISLAMABAD : The spokesman for Prime Minister’s Office on Friday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has not received any notice from the Apex Court.

Clarifying media reports about summoning the Prime Minister by the Supreme Court, the spokesman said the Prime Minister believes in the rule of law and respect of the courts.

The Prime Minister will appear before the court if summoned on any issue.

Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned the chief executive officers (CEO) of all airlines of the country to the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Saturday (tomorrow).

The chief justice gave the directions while heading a three-member bench hearing the suo motu case related to fake degrees of airline employees.

When a Civil Aviation Authority director informed the court that PM also owns a private airline, the chief justice remarked that they can call him in his private capacity and not as the prime minister. The court observed that the complete data from all airlines has still not been submitted to the court, adding that the CEOs should explain this, at the next hearing.

When asked by the chief justice about the total number of airlines in the country, the official said there are four airlines in the country at present.

The CAA director added that the court had ordered to verify the data of 1,972 employees of PIA, whereas up till now the data of 225 staffers has been received of which 108’s degrees have been verified.