Not possible to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies: Rana

Imran’s plan against COAS appointment flopped: Maryam

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that it was not possible for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to dissolve legislative assemblies including ones in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying no-trust motion can be moved at any time.

His statement came in response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to quit all legislative assemblies instead of marching on Islamabad to force the government into early polls.

Minutes after his announcement, Sanaullah tweeted, “Not possible! A vote-of no-confidence can be moved in the provincial assemblies at any time without wasting time.”

The interior minister claimed that the opposition parties have required numbers in the Punjab Assembly to form the government in the province.

In another tweet, Sanaullah said Imran accepted his defeat and announced quitting assemblies to “clean up the mess”.

He said the PTI’s plan to blackmail and pressure the government has failed miserably as Imran could not gather a “sea of people” in Islamabad.

“Now his new plan will also fail and he will be exposed with each passing day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supremo Imran Khan, said that Imran Khan’s long march and plan to make the new COAS contentious failed.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam penned that “This long march failed miserably, one after another drama and lies, but the truth is that his 9-year plan to conspire against the government and to bring a favoured COAS failed.”

She further stated that “His [Imran Khan] plans to create hurdles in the appointment of the new COAS, to make him controversial, have failed. This is what you get for conspiring.”